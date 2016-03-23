Chrissy Teigen defends Khloe Kardashian’s Brussels posts

Chrissy Teigen has rushed to defend Khloe Kardashian after trolls criticised the reality star’s #prayforBrussels social media posts.
As we know 34 people are dead and at least 187 injured after attacks on the Brussels Zaventem Airport and the Maalbeek Metro Station. Many celebs have taken to social media to support Belgium and those affected by the attacks.
Including 31-year-old Khloe who meant well when she posted:
But Khlo’s posts were criticised for not mentioning Turkey after Saturday's attack in Instanbul.
Of course Khloe didn’t want a bar of this hate and hit back at those attacking her.
And when the criticism continued, so did Khloe:
It wasn’t long before model and all round darlingheart Chrissy Teigen chimed in to lend her support to Khloe.