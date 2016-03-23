Chrissy Teigen defends Khloe Kardashian’s Brussels posts

Khloe Kardashian slammed for Brussels posts – Chrissy Teigen defends her

Chrissy Teigen has rushed to defend Khloe Kardashian after trolls criticised the reality star’s #prayforBrussels social media posts.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Sparks Surgery Rumours With Recent Pic

As we know 34 people are dead and at least 187 injured after attacks on the Brussels Zaventem Airport and the Maalbeek Metro Station. Many celebs have taken to social media to support Belgium and those affected by the attacks.

Including 31-year-old Khloe who meant well when she posted:

Terrorism is one of the scariest things. It does not function like anything else in this world.… https://t.co/fL96Cevclp — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 22, 2016

But Khlo’s posts were criticised for not mentioning Turkey after Saturday's attack in Instanbul.

@khloekardashian show some support for Turkey where 3 times more ppl died last week due to terrorism! — Jackson roberts (@Jacko_R_) March 22, 2016

@khloekardashian hypocrite!!what about palestine,Syria,Turkey!!!!!??

Wow what a messed up world we live in☠ — Reema (@Reema_otbi) March 22, 2016

@khloekardashian bitch you keep quite about Turkey but when its about europe you suddenly become humanist — Meri (@MCepken) March 22, 2016

Of course Khloe didn’t want a bar of this hate and hit back at those attacking her.

Too many on my timeline talking about who I am or not praying for. Shut up and focus On the issue. Not about social media! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 22, 2016

And when the criticism continued, so did Khloe:

Someone's always complaining about something. Get off my page with your ungrateful, negative, mean ass. Y'all hate on ANYTHING — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 22, 2016

It wasn’t long before model and all round darlingheart Chrissy Teigen chimed in to lend her support to Khloe.

@khloekardashian praying/wishing for healing re: one issue doesn't negate prayers and wishes for all the other evil caused in the world — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 22, 2016