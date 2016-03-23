Something very fishy is going on in all these portraits.

Celebrities pose naked with dead fish

Yes, seriously.

Love Actually actress Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise have both stripped down to their birthday suits to highlight the dangers of over fishing in the UK.

The 56-year-old star can be seen giggling as she stands behind her husband while holding two deep sea Black Scabbard fish from Portugal.

They pair said they chose to help the Fishlove campaign because they feel "deep-sea fishing is unsustainable, unnecessary and should stop".

"By doing this Fishlove portrait with a deep-sea Black Scabbard fish we want to make clear the message: if we don’t end the overfishing and pollution of the ocean, all these beautiful creatures are threatened," they said.

Other stars who took part in the campaign included Academy Award winner Mark Rylance, Dougray Scott and Miriam Margolyes.

The Fishlove campaign aims to encourage people to stop eating popular fish, by encouraging the consumption of lesser-known species.

