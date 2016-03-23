News

Pregnant Cardi B twerks at Coachella: 'That's how I got pregnant'

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Something very fishy is going on in all these portraits.

Celebrities pose naked with dead fish

Yes, seriously.

Love Actually actress Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise have both stripped down to their birthday suits to highlight the dangers of over fishing in the UK.

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise. Source: Fishlove

The 56-year-old star can be seen giggling as she stands behind her husband while holding two deep sea Black Scabbard fish from Portugal.

Miriam Margoyles. Source: Fishlove

They pair said they chose to help the Fishlove campaign because they feel "deep-sea fishing is unsustainable, unnecessary and should stop".

Oscar winner Mark Rylance. Source: Fishlove

"By doing this Fishlove portrait with a deep-sea Black Scabbard fish we want to make clear the message: if we don’t end the overfishing and pollution of the ocean, all these beautiful creatures are threatened," they said.

Ade Edmondson. Source: Fishlove

Other stars who took part in the campaign included Academy Award winner Mark Rylance, Dougray Scott and Miriam Margolyes.

Dougray Scott. Source: Fishlove

The Fishlove campaign aims to encourage people to stop eating popular fish, by encouraging the consumption of lesser-known species.

