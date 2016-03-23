Well, almost...

The Bridget Jones' Baby trailer is coming...tomorrow!

Universal Pictures has given us a sneak peek of the third movie in the adventures of Bridget Jones, and we couldn't be more excited.

With the full trailer for the much anticipated movie - which gives us a glimpse as Jones' life in her forties - landing tomorrow, fans will have to watch the teaser trailer over and over to keep them satisfied until then.

Renee Zellweger returns to the role that made her famous, with Bridget Jones' Baby also starring Colin Firth, Patrick Dempsey and Jim Broadbent.

Bridget Jones’s Baby is set for release in Australian cinemas on September 15, 2016.

