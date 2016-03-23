Melissa McCarthy: ‘Blonde and leggy is not a character description’

The characters that Melissa McCarthy has brought to life on screen - from messy, in-your-face Megan in Bridesmaids, to desk-bound and single CIA agent Susan in Spy - are almost always larger than life, and far from the conventional view of how females have traditionally been portrayed on screen.

McCarthy's latest character, Michelle Darnell, is no different, showing the actress is willing to push the boundaries of what audiences expect from a female character.

"I don’t think you can root and really get behind a character that doesn’t seem real, and so often I think women are expected to play these 'perfect' creatures," she tells Yahoo7 Entertainment.

"If you don't give actors tools - insecurities, bad habits and quirks and ticks - you're just playing 'blonde and leggy'. Those aren't character choices, those are physical descriptions."

The actress shares that her characters are based on the "really strong women" that she has looked up to her whole life.

"I love that the women I look up to are flawed and strong and insecure. All humans go up and down and have their good days and bad days...it's what makes them interesting."

"I try my hardest to always make sure [my characters] really resonate with me, and that's all I can do," she said.

McCarthy's newest character, which appears in The Boss, directed and written by her husband Ben Falcone, is one that she has been working on for almost fifteen years.

"I knew how she talked, how she looked, how she carried herself, what she did in business, what things she would write and say. I knew so many weird things about her," she says of her reasoning to take Darnell's personality from the theatre stage to the big screen.

"I kept bringing her up to Ben. In the middle of a conversation, I’m like, ‘I think Michelle is an orphan!’" she laughed.

"And he would be like, ‘What? Who is Michelle? Who are we talking about’?"

This is the second film Falcone has directed with his wife as the star, and he also appears in the movie alongside his wife in a fairly violent scene.

"I'm crazy about him - there's no outbursts at home!" McCarthy says of the physical altercations between the pair in their films.

"We get it all done [in movies] and we’re good for three more years!"

