Mariah Carey warned against Brussels show

The singer is due to take the stage in Belgium this weekend, but according to TMZ reports, her security team is "strongly against" the show.

Less than 24 hours after 34 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured in terror attacks in the Belgium capital, a definitive decision about the future of the concert has not been made.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Forest National in Brussels on Mariahs' 45th birthday, with rumours suggesting her Aussie billionaire James Packer would also be in attendance.

Speaking to The Daily Edition, journalist Peter Ford said there was another factor influencing the singer's decision to cancel the concert.

"If the airports are greatly disrupted, if the train isn't running to Brussels, they may not physically be able to get the stuff they need [for the show]," he said.

"They should be able to make that call within the next 24 hours and let fans know."

The show is part of Carey's Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour that began in March in Glasgow and winds up in Johannesburg in May.

