Zayn Malik only talks to one 1D bandmate

Zayn Malik has stayed close to Liam Payne.

RELATED: One Direction’s tattoo artist says Zayn's head tattoo is fake!

RELATED: Zayn Malik 'I'm a sh*t celebrity'

WATCH: Zayn Malik's sexy new video with Gigi Hadid

The Pillow Talk hitmaker hasn't actually seen any of his former One Direction bandmates - which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson - since he left the group a year ago but does have regular phone contact with 22-year-old Liam.

He said: "I'm still probably the closest to Liam. We talk on the phone. He congratulated me on my single, which was nice. I congratulated him on his Brit Award.

"It was a good chat. We haven't met up in a long time so we want to meet up."

But Zayn, 23, insists the lack of contact with the rest of the group isn't his fault.

He told the new issue of NME magazine: "I tried to have contact but nobody's reached out. So... whatever."

A week before he quit One Direction, Zayn left the group's world tour due to stress and has now recalled how he "just knew" it was the time to go.

He said: "I called my security and I was like, 'I need to sort out a plane. I want to go home.' I don't know how I knew, but I just did. So I chatted with my cousin. Listened to a few songs. Just waited for my plane to come."

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.