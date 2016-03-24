Bombshell! Hanson says we've been singing 'MMMbop' wrong this whole time

You're all probably familiar with the tune that really showed the '90s boy band phase at its peak - MMMMbop by Hanson, obvs.

Bombshell! Hanson says we've been singing 'Mmmmbop' wrong this whole time

But did you know we've been singing it wrong this entire time?

RELATED: Zayn Malik 'I'm a sh*t celebrity'

WATCH: Zayn Malik's sexy new video with Gigi Hadid

It turns out the song, which was released 20 years ago (do you feel old yet?), was originally meant be be a lot more serious than the version that was released.

Isaac Hanson from the band says: "People can’t sing the chorus right. Most of the time they syncopate it wrong."

Zac added: "MMMBop,' the original version, started slow, and by the end it was up to the tempo people know the song at."

Here's the version they released:

And here's how the boys originally recorded it:

Hmmmm.

Jury's still out on which version we like better.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.