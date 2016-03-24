News

Keira accuses Grant of 'abuse' on Bachelor In Paradise
Bombshell! Hanson says we've been singing 'MMMbop' wrong this whole time

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

You're all probably familiar with the tune that really showed the '90s boy band phase at its peak - MMMMbop by Hanson, obvs.

But did you know we've been singing it wrong this entire time?

It turns out the song, which was released 20 years ago (do you feel old yet?), was originally meant be be a lot more serious than the version that was released.

Isaac Hanson from the band says: "People can’t sing the chorus right. Most of the time they syncopate it wrong."

Zac added: "MMMBop,' the original version, started slow, and by the end it was up to the tempo people know the song at."

Here's the version they released:



And here's how the boys originally recorded it:

Hmmmm.

Jury's still out on which version we like better.

