MKR's miners sent packing as besties win Sudden Death

It's the second week in a row the boys have been forced to cook for their lives after getting the lowest score in the show's 'Pop-Up Cinema' challenge.

The competition appeared neck-and-neck throughout most of the two team's menus, with both the judges and contestants rating their entree, main and dessert highly.

For entree the boys cooked five spice prawns which judge Pete Evans called a "lovely way to start a three course meal".

The girls also left the judges in awe with their Middle Eastern-inspired cauliflower fritters, with judge Colin Fassnidge saying the dish was a "great way to showcase cauliflower".

And the compliments kept coming for the mains.

After trying the boys' Asian-inspired snapper with green chili and coconut broth judge Guy Grossi jokes that he felt like he'd been "punched in the face... but in a good way".

The girls' roasted quail also scored high marks with Manu praising them for creating a "real jus".

“I was sold when I tried the jus,” he said.

“Finally, someone is capable of delivering a beautiful jus.”

The praise kept on coming for the teams' desserts, with Manu even claiming the boys' made "the best ice-cream of the competition".

But in the end Rosie and Paige proved too strong edging out the boys 52 points to 49.

