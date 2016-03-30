Oscar winner Patty Duke has died after contracting sepsis from a ruptured intestine.

Patty Duke dies aged 69

“This morning, our beloved wife, mother, matriarch and the exquisite artist, humanitarian and champion of mental health, Anna Patty Duke, closed her eyes, quieted her pain and ascended to a beautiful place,” said a family statement.

“We celebrate the infinite love and compassion she shared through her work and throughout her life.”

Duke won an Academy Award when she was just 16 years old for her portrayal as Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker.

She also starred in her own sitcom The Patty Duke Show, which earnt her an Emmy nomination.

Overall, she won three Emmy Awards: The Miracle Worker, Captains and Kings and My Sweet Charlie, among eight total nominations.

She was survived by husband Michael Pearce, and her children, actor Sean Astin, Mackenzie Astin and Kevin Pearce.

