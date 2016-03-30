Watch Jennifer Lopez on Carpool Karoke with James Corden

She’s just Jenny from the block!

Jennifer Lopez joined James Corden for a special episode called The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.

“What should I call you,” the 37-year-old British host asked the curvy singer after she got into the car.

"Most people call me J.Lo,” Lopez, 46, revealed.

“You’re J.Lo, I could be J. Co,” Corden suggested.

Corden then asked if the rumours about Lopez insuring her famous butt for a million bucks were true.

“No! There is no such thing as that,” the Waiting For Tonight songstress explains.

“I think there is a place in your homeland [the U.K.] where you can insure certain things, parts of your body – seriously. I think that exists. I’ve heard of that. Not here [in America], I don’t think.”

Corden agreed and added, “I was going to say, what are you doing with it? Is it in case you sit on something sharp?”

At the end of the clip, Corden grabbed Lopez' phone and sent a message to one of the famous pals in her phonebook - Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Hey baby, I'm kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know, J.Lo, you know, from the block," the funnyman text the actor.

"You mean tonight, Boo Boo? Club-wise?" The Revenant actor texted back.

"The funny part is that he actually thinks I'm serious," Lopez says. "He thinks this was me!"

