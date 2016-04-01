News

Ashton Kutcher and James Corden form hilarious 'dad band'

Jessica Clark
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you your new favourite boy band: The Puff Daddies.

Talk show host James Corden teamed up with actor Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson (that's Hyde from That '70s Show, remember?) to create every dad's new favourite song.

The three men, who sing about being up late all night caring for their babies and playing 'peek-a-boo' for hours on end.

And, of course, their boy band moves are ON POINT.



