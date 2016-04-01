Ladies and gentlemen, we give you your new favourite boy band: The Puff Daddies.

Ashton Kutcher and James Corden form hilarious 'dad band'

RELATED: JLo's hilarious text from Leonardo DiCaprio is everything

RELATED: Sia does Carpool Karaoke and it's amazing

Talk show host James Corden teamed up with actor Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson (that's Hyde from That '70s Show, remember?) to create every dad's new favourite song.

The three men, who sing about being up late all night caring for their babies and playing 'peek-a-boo' for hours on end.

And, of course, their boy band moves are ON POINT.

*Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.*