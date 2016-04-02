Taylor Swift does epic faceplant into a treadmill

She may be human perfection but that doesn't mean Taylor Swift can defy gravity.

In a new ad for Apple Music, T Swizzle runs on a treadmill and raps along to Drake and Future's song Jumpman (as you do).

Taylor gets so into it that she trips and goes flying (obviously this was scripted but it doesn't make it any less funny).

The singer shared the ad from her instagram account and captioned it: "Based on true events. #TAYLORvsTREADMILL"

Trust Taylor Swift to stack it on a treadmill and make it look adorable!

Check it out above.

