MKR's besties versus the villains in Sudden Death

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

It's the kind of cook off My Kitchen Rules viewers could only dream of: South Australia's lovable besties Rosie and Paige versus the show's villainous married couple Gianni and Zana.

Now it's become a reality.

The two teams scored the lowest critiques from judges Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge following tonight's MKR's home cooked meal challenge.

Contestants were forced to cook a family meal for four using ingredients most people would find in their kitchen fridge or cupboards.

That moment your pot begins to boil over! Source: Seven Network

The winner of the challenge, who happened to be mother and son team Anna and Jordan, will have their recipe featured in the next edition of Coles Magazine.

Rosie and Paige's prosciutto wrapped Camembert stuffed chicken was simply "too dry" according to Pete, who seemed genuinely sad to see pair delegated to Sudden Death.

Rosie left devestated after the challenge. Source: Seven Network

Meanwhile an overly confident Gianni and Zana were reduced to tears upon learning that their ricotta gnudi didn't hit the mark.

"The concept of your dish was great," judge Colin told the pair. "The execution is what let you down".

Even Coles customers were unwilling to sample Gianni and Zana's dish. Source: Seven Network

The judges crowned sister act Tasia and Gracia the winners of the challenge with the classic Indonesian-inspired dish of satay beef with nasi goreng.

The sister's are known for their hilarious arguments during challenges. Source: Seven Network

"It was delicious," Pete said. "That satay sauce was one of the best satay sauces ever. What a beautiful dish".

The People's Choice award went to dad team Chris and Cookie for their peri-peri chicken with Spanish rice.

Chris and Cookie upon learning they had won the People's Choice award. Source: Seven Network

