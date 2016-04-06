Manu shows off his new body!

Ladies of Australia, your wish has finally been granted.

Manu 'loves' being a sex symbol

Manu Fieldel, arguably the sexiest man on TV, has been working hard in secret to tone up his very French figures... and he's finally shown off the results.

The affable My Kitchen Rules judge sat down with Sunrise to chat about his recent health kick.

"Look at you," a very impressed Samantha Armytage remarked, while David 'Kochie' Koch told the chef he looked like a "new man".

Manu revealed his new diet regime was "hard work" especially thanks to his taste testing skills required on MKR.

"I think it’s harder than everybody else," he said. "I don’t just taste the food, I eat it. It’s not some little taste".

The 42-year-old said in order to achieve his goal he hit the gym "everyday for three months" and cut out a number of things, such as carbohydrates, from his diet.

"I never understood the form of pushing weights, but when you get onto it the adrenaline makes you want to keep going," he said. "When you see your body changing it’s very satisfying".

The star said he was approached by Men's Health to undergo the transformation, but revealed he real motivation for getting in shape was being able to keep up with his young children.

"When you have an 11-year-oldwho plays rugby every weekend and you can’t run behind him you need to do something," he said.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.