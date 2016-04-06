When Melissa McCarthy stopped by Jimmy Fallon for a lip sync battle, no-one was expecting this.

Everyone else go home: Melissa McCarthy is the queen of lip sync

The Boss star pulled off an absolutely flawless version of everyone's favourite Disney anthem: Colours Of The Wind from Pocahontas.

She even had stuffed toy props to help her act out the iconic song. And flying glitter. Spoiler alert: it is everything...

The 45-year-old also shocked the talk show host - and the audience - with a slightly scary interpretation of the DMX hit X Gon’ Give It to Ya.

And yes, before you freak out, of course there were dance moves involved.

We've seen plenty of epic lip sync battles on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Tom Cruise, anyone?) but we think McCarthy's hilarious singing takes the cake.

