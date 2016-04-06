How Caitlyn Jenner’s grandkids reacted to her transition

Khloe Kardashian reveals how her nieces and nephews reacted to Caitlyn Jenner’s transition

Bruce Jenner revealed to the world he was transitioning into a woman over a year ago, and while some of his family took a while to come to terms with the news, how did the star’s step grandkids Mason, North and Penelope deal with it?

In an episode of Kocktails with Khloe, the 31-year-old reality star reveals the different ways each of her nieces and nephew reacted to the transition of her step dad, now known as Caitlyn.

“When Caitlyn would come around, [Mason] was kinda confused about it,” Koko told her guests Jeannie Mai, Tisha Campbell-Martin, James Maslow, Empire's Ta'Rhonda Jones, and Love and Hip Hop's Cardi B. “We were very honest about it.

“Mason was uncomfortable about it and would kinda be difference.”

“The little ones, North and P [Penelope], they didn’t know the difference. The innocence of children.”

