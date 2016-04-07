Ever found Justin Bieber lyrics totally overdramatic?

Celebs act out hilarious Justin Bieber soap opera

Apparently so did talk show host James Corden, who gathered some of his celebrity friends to create a soap opera based on the singer's most popular tunes.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you The Bold and the Lyrical, starring Salma Hayek, Ray Romano, James Corden and Gary Oldman.

The skit begins with Hayek and Romano 'eating fondue' on a plush sofa in a dimly-lit living room (of course), before they are interrupted by Hayek's other lover, Corden.

Cue a dramatic reading of Bieber's breakout hit, Baby.

As the drama unfolds - and Oldman appears as another of Hayek's boyfriends - the stars give Oscar-worthy readings of songs like Sorry and ''Love Yourself'.

The results is pure genius (and the part where Romano accidentally busts out some One Direction tunes is the icing on top!)

You can watch the full 'soap opera' here.

