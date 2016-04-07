Harry Potter Star Being Sued For $420,000

‘Harry Potter’ star Devon Murray is being sued for a whopping $420,000.

Harry Potter Star Being Sued For £230,000

According to The Metro, the 27-year-old ‘Harry Potter’ actor is being sued by his agent for a massive £230,000 ($420,000) in unpaid agency fees.

RELATED: 8 Real Life Harry Potter Destinations You Can Visit

RELATED: Dudley dursley shows off his puppet

RELATED: Eddie Redmayne Is A Sexy Wizard In New Harry Potter Prequel

“Neil Brooks Management claim they were instrumental in clinching the part of Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter movies for Devon Murray,” they explain, “and that the actor now owes the company unpaid fees and interest.”

But the complaint goes far deeper than that…

Devon Murray reportedly tried to break away from the agency after the fourth ‘Harry Potter’ film, allegedly after agreeing to an increase in agency fees to the management company.

As a result, Devon is now being sued by the company along with his parents – as he was only 10 years old when he originally signed the agency’s contract.

“Neil Brooks claims that in 2003 he and the Murrays agreed that his fees would be increased by 15% for the third and fourth films, but that they never received the payments. They also claim that Murray earned £970,000 (180,000) from the roles.”

Although the case has been brought before the Dublin High Court, the family’s solicitor has been granted permission to stop representing them. According to The Mirror, they ‘had not received proper instruction in taking on the case’ and have subsequently distanced themselves from proceedings.

But Devon and his family are counter-suing for £79,000 (140,000) – a sum they claim to have already paid the management company.

Will the agency prevail or is it a case of Expelliamus?

For now, we have to wait and see.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Movies