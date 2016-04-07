Everyone's favourite reality TV couple, Sasha Mielczarek and Sam Frost, has revealed there was a rather awkward moment during The Bachelorette filming.

Sasha's massive erection overshare

Sasha called into to Frost's morning radio shot on 2Day FM, during a 'Confessions of Awkward Erections' segment.

"We’re in New Zealand, in the back of the boat, having a good time, blanket on top of us...it must have been the wind, the way it was going, but, look, I only got half a bar," he revealed, much to Sam's embarrassment.

Somehow, the story managed to get even worse...

"The worst thing about it was they go, 'Let’s cut this set and go to the next one'. I'm going, I can’t take this blanket off, there’s no way!" the 31-year-old told the show.

"So I had to do a quick readjust…tuck it on the inside of the belt…and then away I go, no one’s the wiser!"

Except, now the whole country knows about your massive Bachelorette date fail, Sasha...

