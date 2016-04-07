Surprise! Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley busts out epic rap

Just when you thought that Star Wars heroine Daisy Ridley couldn't possibly get any more talented, she goes ahead and busts out the most epic rap of all time.

Surprise! Star Wars's actress Daisy Ridley busts out epic rap

A video promoting the DVD and Blu-Ray release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens shows Ridley busting out a Star Wars-themed rap with her co-star John Boyega.

While Boyega provides the beat, Daisy raps about filming in the desert and being on a strict diet.

"We all up in the desert and we filming Star Wars...because of our diet we can eat no Mars bars," she raps.

"That's what happens when you take too long between takes," jokes Boyega as the pair strike a pose to finish their song.

