Is Caitlyn Jenner getting married?

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Entertainment


Is Caitlyn Jenner getting married?

Is Caitlyn Jenner getting married?

Fourth time lucky?

Rumours about Caitlyn Jenner getting married have been going around for some time, but now the reality star is teasing fans by trying on wedding dresses in the trailer for the next episode of 'I Am Cait'.

Caitlyn Jenner. Photo: E!

Trying on the dresses. Photo: E!

66 year-old Caitlyn - who has been married three times before - can be seen trying on beautiful white gowns with her BFF Candis Cayne.

Something to tell us, guys?

Caitlyn Jenner and Candis Cayne. Photo: E!

