WOAH! Manu hits out at MKR contestants

Manu hits out at MKR contestants and villains

Judge Manu Feildel has warned potential My Kitchen Rules contestants that they have to own their comments.

Manu says it's not great that some cooks are labelled villains but they earn the title on the basis of how they act and what they say, just like anyone in the media spotlight.

"It's a cooking show, but obviously there's all different type of personalities," Manu told AAP.

"There's one who goes with dad jokes, others are funny and some overwhelmed and that's what the show is about.

"They need to be careful of what they say and if they are opinionated they have to own it or they make a comment they didn't mean to, well we all make them. I make them myself and I'm more aware of it and sometimes contestants forget they have a microphone attached to their shirt."

Manu heard first hand the comments of Jessica Tichonczuk and Zana Pali, who were labelled MKR's villains, as they sat for the instant restaurant challenges.

However, Manu has been scarce during several challenges, handing over his judging position to Colin Fassnidge.

But don't worry, Manu rejoins the show for the headquarter cook-offs and he says making himself scarce has kept him fresh for the elimination rounds.

MKR was filmed immediately after Manu had finished shooting his two-part special My France With Manu.

"My life is getting busy so I am happy to share the workload with him. It's working well, so why not?," he said.

"What we've done this year has worked out so I think we are going to keep it that for next year.

"It does help to keep me sane I suppose and it also gives me a chance to do something else.

"My France I love doing but there is something else coming out in the next few months which I can't talk about just yet."

Manu tours his homeland, starting in Paris, before visiting the House of Bollinger, dropping in at the quiche capital Lorraine and several other historic regions before finishing in Munster to taste France's smelliest cheese.

"I hope that it's enough to make people want to visit France," Manu said.

