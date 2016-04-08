Comedian pranks commuters by reading disturbing fake books in public

Meet Scott Rogowsky. He's just made headlines around the world after he pulled the most hilarious prank on New York City commuters.

The comedian took to the trains to read books with totally ridiculous (and often offensive) fake covers, secretly filming his fellow passengers' reactions.

Some of his reading material includes a sequel to Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel, Gone Girl, titled Gone Girl 2: Even Goner.

Rogowsky was also spotted reading 1000 Places To See Before You're Executed By ISIS, Getting Away With Murder For Dummies andAss Eating Made Simple.

Naturally, his fellow passengers weren't always impressed.

