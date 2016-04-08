Don't quit your day job, Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel sings 'Oh Happy Day' with gospel choir

RELATED: Vin Diesel Sings Tribute to Friend Paul Walker at the People's Choice Awards

RELATED: Vin Diesel Slam Body Shamers With Ripped Pic

The action star got to sing 'Oh Happy Day' with a gospel choir in Toronto recently and we have video of the tough guy (who's really just a big softie) getting REALLY into his performance.

Vin joined Sharon Riley and the Faith Chorale, a 13-member choir based in the Greater Toronto Area, while on a break from filming xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and said it's something he's wanted to do since forever.

"I just want to say a dream of mine always has been to have the confidence to sing in a choir," the 48-year-old said before he started singing. “Although my grandmother would take me to the choir every weekend, I never had that little bit of confidence to get up there and sing.”

Vin's extra enthusiastic performance is both touching and a little funny - he did miss a few notes.

But it's not like the actor can't sing - check him out at the People's Choice Awards singing a tribute to his late bestie Paul Walker:

The Juno-Award winning choir shot a scene for Vin's latest film - also starring Samuel L. Jackson.