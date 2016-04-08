Gilmore Girls fans rejoice!

OMG! Melissa McCarthy confirms 'Gilmore Girls' return

Melissa McCarthy will be appearing in the show's revival.

The comedian and actress said earlier this year that she hadn't been asked to return to her role as chef Sookie, however the showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino disputed this and extended the invitation again to the star.

"We've just put it out into the universe; we're here until May 10," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"I know what the scene is. I'll pre-light it for her. She can drive up, run in, shoot it, and run out. I can get her."

It appears Sherman-Palladino's final plea may have worked, with McCarthy announcing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday that Sookie will be back.

The comedian said for a long time she couldn't sign on to the gig because of a schedule clash.

"There has been something that I have been asked about so, so many times and it hasn't worked out ... we could not get those schedules to work," she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

But that has changed and McCarthy says she's super excited to be returning to a show that was dear to her heart.

"They're going to be amazing," McCarthy said of the four 90-minute Gilmore Girl movies from Netflix.

"Amy Sherman-Palladino is going to squeeze me in to do it and I'm very happy to go back to Stars Hollow ... I'm just really excited about that."

