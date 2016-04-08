News

OMG! Melissa McCarthy confirms 'Gilmore Girls' return

Yahoo7 Entertainment and agencies
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Gilmore Girls fans rejoice!

Melissa McCarthy will be appearing in the show's revival.

The comedian and actress said earlier this year that she hadn't been asked to return to her role as chef Sookie, however the showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino disputed this and extended the invitation again to the star.

"We've just put it out into the universe; we're here until May 10," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Melissa with her 'Gilmore Girls' co-star Lauren Graham. Source: Getty

"I know what the scene is. I'll pre-light it for her. She can drive up, run in, shoot it, and run out. I can get her."

It appears Sherman-Palladino's final plea may have worked, with McCarthy announcing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday that Sookie will be back.

Melissa in a secen from 'Gilmore Girls'. Source: Getty

The comedian said for a long time she couldn't sign on to the gig because of a schedule clash.

"There has been something that I have been asked about so, so many times and it hasn't worked out ... we could not get those schedules to work," she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

Melissa in her role as Sookie on the 'Gilmore Girls'. Source: Getty

But that has changed and McCarthy says she's super excited to be returning to a show that was dear to her heart.

"They're going to be amazing," McCarthy said of the four 90-minute Gilmore Girl movies from Netflix.

"Amy Sherman-Palladino is going to squeeze me in to do it and I'm very happy to go back to Stars Hollow ... I'm just really excited about that."

