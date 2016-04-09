Dami Im: Performing at Eurovision feels like a dream!

Dami Im says she's "thrilled" to take part in this year's Eurovision contest.

The 'Super Love' singer performed her Eurovision song at Randwick Racecourse, and opened up about her excitement at representing Australia in the comp.

"I couldn't believe it at first [when I was told I was to perform in Eurovision]. I had to confirm many times if it was actually true. I was so thrilled," Dami told Yahoo7 Entertainment.



RELATED: Dami Im is Australia's Entrant in the 2016 Eurovision Competition

Dami says she dreamt of performing at Eurovision since she was a little girl.

"I came to Australia when I was nine from Korea. My friends watched it and I was like, 'What is this?!' I thought, 'Wow that's cool!' I loved that everyone was crazy and themselves. You can get away with anything which is what I love about [Eurovision]."

The X Factor winner also spilled that Guy Sebastian, who represented Australia last year in Eurovision, gave her some gold advice for putting on a show stopping performance.

"Guy told me that it's going to be the lost memorable thing you ever do in life. He said it will be like The Hunger Games in song. It has a lot of meaning but instead of guns we use glitter," Dami says.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.