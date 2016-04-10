Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has reportedly moved in to Liam Payne's lavish mansion in Los Angeles.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini 'moves in' to Liam Payne's mansion

The former X Factor judge has only been dating the One Direction hunk - who is 10 years her junior - for five months but it seems their romance is progressing thick and fast as they've wasted no time taking things to the next level.

A source explained, "Cheryl and Liam are getting more serious by the day. They want to make the most of their time with each other before Cheryl has to go back to the UK, so it made sense for her to come and live with him."

And, although the couple both have busy careers to focus on, it seems things are getting so serious that friends are convinced it won't be long before there's a patter of tiny feet.

The insider told The Sun newspaper, "They are so happy together. It is definitely the real deal. In fact I wouldn't be surprised if Cheryl had her first child with Liam."

Liam, 22, began dating Cheryl, 32, just a few months after her marriage to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, whom she got hitched to in 2014, came to an end but it wasn't until February that their secret romance was revealed.