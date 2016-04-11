MKR's Laura reveals she split with boyfriend during filming

My Kitchen Rules' youngest contestant, 19-year-old Laura Skvor, has revealed to TV Week magazine that she split from her boyfriend of four months while filming the popular show.

"He didn't want to lose me because of the whole TV thing and in the end, that's pretty much what happened," she said.

"He was really supportive but was nervous for me."

Skvor - who is competing with her brother Mitch on the show - said the hectic filming schedule meant the couple "drifted apart".

"I was really sad and I knew it was hurting him," she revealed.

Despite her secret heartbreak, Laura and her brother have proved almost unstoppable in the MKR kitchen, earning themselves the nickname of 'The Whizz Kids'.

On last night's episode, the pair wowed judge Colin Fassnidge and his restaurant stuff with an almost-perfect dish of Sous Vide lamb, crispy brains and a caramelised onion puree

