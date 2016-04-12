Kylie Jenner claims she ‘started wigs’

There’s no doubt Kylie Jenner is a trend setter (admit it you tried to plump your lips out using a shot glass before she admitted to having lip fillers).
But it seems the 18-year-old is getting a bit too big for her Yeezus boots, as now she reckons she “started wigs.”
"I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night. ... I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow,” she boasted to US Marie Claire.
But it seems not everyone agrees with the reality star's confident statement.
“You heard it here first guys Kylie Jenner invented wigs,” one person joked on Twitter, while another retorted, “kylie jenner started wigs and i started checkered vans #impact.”
