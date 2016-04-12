Kylie Jenner claims she ‘started wigs’

There’s no doubt Kylie Jenner is a trend setter (admit it you tried to plump your lips out using a shot glass before she admitted to having lip fillers).

Kylie Jenner reckons she 'started wigs'

But it seems the 18-year-old is getting a bit too big for her Yeezus boots, as now she reckons she “started wigs.”

"I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night. ... I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow,” she boasted to US Marie Claire.

But it seems not everyone agrees with the reality star's confident statement.

“You heard it here first guys Kylie Jenner invented wigs,” one person joked on Twitter, while another retorted, “kylie jenner started wigs and i started checkered vans #impact.”

Kylie Jenner thinks she was the first person to start wearing wigs.



Bitch please. pic.twitter.com/VwTWLPZwjP — Shiloh James (@Shishijames) April 12, 2016

20 great wigs totally, definitely, 100% inspired by Kylie Jenner: https://t.co/GMB5kDaNzO pic.twitter.com/QpMetQ6mVg — The Cut (@TheCut) April 11, 2016

I just spoke to @LadyGaGa. She wants everybody to know that SHE started wigs. Not @KylieJenner. P.S. I started the Internet! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 12, 2016

The only way @KylieJenner started wigs would be if she mastered time travel. And that's a pretty hard argument to make. — Kay C. (@iwritecoolstuff) April 12, 2016

Kylie Jenner didn't start big lips

Kylie Jenner did not start dreads

Kylie Jenner didn't put wigs on the map



Black Women BEEN doing this. — Young Gambino (@EnClaudeNeuf) April 11, 2016

