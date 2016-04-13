Tiffany Pollard's 'David is Dead'T-shirts removed from sale

Tiffany Pollard's 'David is Dead' T-shirts have been pulled from sale following David Gest's death.

The 'Flavor of Love' contestant launched the T-shirts to poke fun at her embarrassing 'Celebrity Big Brother' moment in January - when she broke down in hysterical tears after Angie Bowie told her "David is dead" because she thought she meant fellow housemate David Gest and not David Bowie. Watch the video above to witness the debacle.

However, after Gest, 62, was found dead in a London hotel on Tuesday (12.04.16), Tiffany decided to remove the items from sale.

Tiffany's management tweeted: "Just to confirm @TiffanyPollard is not yet aware of the passing of David Gest. But as her management we have decided to remove certain T-shirts from her range. We also send all our love to David's family at this difficult time! (sic)."

The legendary music producer was found dead in the Four Seasons hotel in Canary Warf, London, at around 10am, his close friend Imad Handi confirmed.

Mr. Handi said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that David Gest has died today.

"David was truly larger than life. He was not just a huge talent and a dear friend but a showbiz icon. I know he will be missed by millions of fans around the world, and particularly in Britain, who came to love his charm and blistering one-liners. If I may steal the words of one eminent critic, David was a natural star and a genuine celebrity. I will miss him."

Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the hotel mid-morning after they received a call reporting a lifeless man in his 60s at the complex and David was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being described as "unexplained" but not suspicious and a post-mortem will be held in due course.

David's sudden death comes just three months before he was meant to kick off his UK tour of his show 'David Gest Is Not Dead But Alive With Soul', due to start in York in July.