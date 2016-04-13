Chris Evans knows words to all songs in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Chris Evans memorised all the songs in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Chris Evans and his Captain America: Civil War co-stars Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and Sebastian Stan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently to play a game of ‘Personal Trivia’ to test how well they know each other.

To start with, Chris, 34, is a huge fan of Disney films… in particularly The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, as he knows all of the lyrics to the songs of both. WTF?!

The actor also discussed why he initially blamed his aversion to taking the Marvel role to his “social anxiety” and being tied to a giant “nine-picture contract.”

But in the end, he realised it was his fear holding him back and the rest is history.

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd’s great-great grandfather shortened his surname from Ruddintski.

Anthony Mackie made his feature film debut in 8 Mile and Sebastian can speak Romanian.

Watch the full 'Personal Trivia' quiz in the video above.