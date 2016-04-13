News

Keira accuses Grant of 'abuse' on Bachelor In Paradise
Chris Evans knows words to all songs in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Entertainment /


Chris Evans memorised all the songs in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Chris Evans and his Captain America: Civil War co-stars Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and Sebastian Stan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently to play a game of ‘Personal Trivia’ to test how well they know each other.

To start with, Chris, 34, is a huge fan of Disney films… in particularly The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, as he knows all of the lyrics to the songs of both. WTF?!

RELATED: 'Captain America: Civil War' Trailer Drops... And It's Amazing

Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan. Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The actor also discussed why he initially blamed his aversion to taking the Marvel role to his “social anxiety” and being tied to a giant “nine-picture contract.”

But in the end, he realised it was his fear holding him back and the rest is history.

Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd’s great-great grandfather shortened his surname from Ruddintski.

Anthony Mackie made his feature film debut in 8 Mile and Sebastian can speak Romanian.

Watch the full 'Personal Trivia' quiz in the video above.

