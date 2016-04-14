Khloé Kardashian to divorce from Lamar Odom again

Khloé Kardashian is planning to cut ties from Lamar Odom for good.

According to PEOPLE, the reality star is "ready to move on" and plans to start their divorce proceedings again.

“She doesn’t agree with some of Lamar’s choices in the past few week,” says a source. “She plans on refiling for divorce soon. She and Lamar are just figuring out the finances first.”

The two are still legally wed since Koko, 31, called off their protracted divorce following Odom’s near-fatal overdose last October.

“Khloé was there for Lamar when he needed her,” continues the insider. “She spent months making sure he got the best care and was able to recover. Lamar was her main focus, and it was draining for her. Lamar is ready to be on his own now.”

The source added that the exes will “always be friends, but Khloé is ready to move on.”

Lamar, 36, was spotted out with friends drinking at a bar last month, and another source told the publication that Kardashian was “very worried about Lamar and his behaviour but Lamar refuses to listen to her.”

On Sunday the reality star posted a lengthy and emotional Instagram message, writing: “Sometimes the person you want most is the person you’re best without.”

“Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself,” she wrote. “We have to learn to stop taking on peoples problems as if they are our own. Loving people does not mean we have to carry their burdens and confusions on our back.”

