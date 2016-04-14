Robert De Niro says he regrets banning anti-vax film

Robert De Niro has once again come under fire for breathing life into the notion that vaccines cause autism.

The Godfather star opened up on US Talk show TODAY about the regret he feels about pulling the screening of “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe” from his Tribeca Film Festival.

“I think the movie is something that people should see. There was a backlash which I haven't fully explored, and I will,” an emotional De Niro explained on TODAY. “(But) I didn't want it to start affecting the festival in ways that I couldn't see.”

The Oscar-winner made the snap judgement at the end of March when some filmmakers threatened to bail on the festival unless the controversial documentary was banned.

De Niro, 72, may have yanked the film but is still defending it and says he has some regret.

“I, as a parent of a child who has autism, am concerned, and I wanna know the truth,” he said. “And, I’m not anti-vaccine — I want safe vaccines."

The legendary actor, whose 18-year-old son, Elliot, has autism, wants the media to help investigate the controversial argument that vaccinating children increases their chances of acquiring the developmental disorder.

“Nobody seems to wanna address that — or, they say they’ve addressed it and it’s a closed issue,” he said. “But it doesn’t seem to be, because there are many people who will come out and say, ‘No, I saw my kid change like overnight, I saw what happened and I should have done something and I didn’t.’”