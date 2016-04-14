Divorce still on the cards for pregnant Megan Fox

Megan Fox may be pregnant with Brian Austin Green’s baby but the actress is still planning on divorcing the 90210 actor.



TMZ reports Megan and Brian have stayed close since the Transformers star filed for divorce in August last year and although the pregnancy certainly wasn’t planned, the actress does not plan to stop the divorce going ahead.

According to TMZ Megan will not have to share any money she has made since separating from Brian in 2015 – including the pay packet she received from her latest TMNT movie.

But not withdrawing the divorce petition could mean Megan will have to pay Brian more money in child support for their soon-to-be three children.