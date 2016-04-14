Long distance is 'taking its toll' on Sacha and Sam

Sasha Mielczarek says he’s struggling with the long distance relationship he’s having with Sam Frost.

Sasha Mielczarek says the long distance is 'taking it's toll' on his relationship with Sam Frost

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the 31-year-old reveals that the commute up to Sydney from his hometown in Huskisson on New South Wales’ South Coast can be testing at times.

"We see each other when we can, and I'm in Sydney most weekends, but it's taking its toll on me," he says.

"I'm looking at moving to Sydney sooner rather than later. Who knows, Sam might be ready to kill me if we lived together!"

What’s more, Sam, 27, says they are are happy taking things slow.

"Sash and I are just taking each step as it comes," the radio host reveals. “One day we're excited to start a family, but that probably won't happen for another two or three years and it just depends – in two or three years, you just never know, life is so unpredictable.

"I don't really have a timeline because I enjoy what I'm doing right now."

