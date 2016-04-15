Kelly Clarkson welcomes baby number two

News

Bang Showbiz
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock have welcomed son Remington Alexander into the world.

The Stronger singer and husband Brandon Blackstock - who already have 20-month-old daughter River Rose - welcomed Remington into the world earlier this week and couldn't be happier.

Kelly confirmed the happy news on Twitter, posting: "Our little baby boy has arrived!! Remington Alexander Blackstock was born 4/12/16 & he is healthy & we couldn't be happier or more in love!(sic)"

Kelly Clarkson has welcomed her second baby. Photo: Getty Images

The 33-year-old singer - who married Brandon in October 2013 - recently admitted she isn't planning to have more than two children because she has struggled with being pregnant.

She said: "Oh, no, we are done. Oh good Lord, yes, I can't be pregnant again. This will be our number four total, so we're good...Honestly, the first one was really rough, and I was like, 'Oh, it can't happen again,' and no it happened, like, way worse this time.

The singer is already a mum to 20-month-old daughter River Rose. Photo: Instagram

"I just get hospitalised, and I have to get fluids. It's just, like, my body was not made to be pregnant. I wish I was like the girl that...it's beautiful, but it's not."

Brandon also has two other children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage.

