We had to do a double take when we saw the May issue of US Vogue, as Taylor Swift looks completely unrecognisable!

Is that really you, Taylor Swift?

The 26-year-old pop princess has gone platinum blonde for the 60s inspired photoshoot, and in the accompanying interview discusses her beef with Kanye West.

"I think the world is bored with the saga," she says. "I don't want to add anything to it because then there's just more.

"I guess what I wanted to call attention to in my speech at the Grammys was how it's going to be difficult if you're a woman who wants to achieve something in her life – no matter what."

What's more, Tay opens up about her relationship with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

"I'm just taking things as they come," she adds. "I'm in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key…This is the one thing that's been mine about my personal life."

