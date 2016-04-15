My Kitchen Rules contestant Anna Bruno is dreading the day all of her children leave home because she will have no one else but her husband to cook for.

MKR's Anna fears being an empty nester

AWW!

The mother-of-four appears on the show with her 23-year-old son Jordan and the pair has wowed judges Pete Evans, Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge with their creativity and finesse.

RELATED: My Kitchen Rules' Colin Fassnidge dismisses Jordan's 'royalties' request

RELATED: Why are the final five teams on My Kitchen Rules

RELATED: Mother does know best on My Kitchen Rules

One of their dishes, harissa charred octopus with duck fat potatoes and kale, will appear on the menu of Colin's Sydney restaurant 4Fourteen after they won the Chef's challenge

Anna told AAP that three of her sons still live at home and she's not looking forward to when she and her husband become empty nesters.

"I still have three of them at home and once a week we have a family night and we will still do that when they all leave," she said.

"I just love cooking and every morning I wake up, I think what am I going to cook today?

"My husband says 'have a day off' but I really enjoy it. I'm not looking forward to when they're all (four sons) gone."

The 55-year-old is not only one of the most polite and likeable teammates remaining on the Seven Network series, but they are also highly favoured to make the grand final.

Even at this stage, Anna is the oldest female to be a final five participant.

"I'm honoured to know that," she said.

Despite her prowess in the kitchen, she had no plans to appear on the reality show.

Jordan entered the competition without her consent and she made him one promise when they were accepted.

"When I was dragged into it I told him, I'm going to be myself and I'm not going to play games (get involved in arguments with other contestants)."

The mother-and-son team are like Switzerland in war time.

They have not bought into anyone else's battles nor have they negatively commented about other teams in cut-away interviews.

Anna says Zana Pali, who has been characterised as a villain, is a "lovely" person.

"Those facial expressions you see, she's like that all the time. She's very expressive so she's not pulling faces, that's how she expresses herself."

Anna's on-screen cooking success has created a small but amusing problem on the home front in recent weeks when she cooks for her close group of friends.

"They have started scoring me," she said.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.