Coachella 2016 Day 1 Highlights

Indio, California’s Coachella music festival got off to a shaky start Friday, with wild windstorms marring or shortening several sets (including what should have been a great standout surprise performance by Kanye West). Additionally, there were disappointingly low turnouts for several veteran artists – a growing Coachella concern in recent years.

But a good, if slightly sand-blasted, time was still had by all. There were the most memorable moments of Coachella day one…

Kanye West is no stranger to Coachella – he played the main stage in 2006 and 2011, and made an unbilled appearance with the Weeknd last year. But his two Coachella cameos this year were strange indeed.

First ‘Ye showed up during what turned out to be a catastrophic set by A$AP Rocky, performing “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” off The Life of Pablo. It could have been a Coachella moment for the ages, but unfortunately, Kanye’s microphone cut in and out during the entire song, rendering his rapping basically inaudible. (Kanye seemed unaware that his mic was off.) And there was no chance for a do-ever, either: After that one teaser, both Kanye and A$AP’s microphones were turned off completely, and the show came to an abrupt end. (Coachella organizers keep a strict schedule, and A$AP had gone on 15 minutes late, due to high winds that required a video screen to be lowered for safety reasons. At the start of his delayed show, Rocky had disgruntledly announced: “I know there’s a lot of wind out there. They almost canceled our f—ing set!”) The crowd booed and chanted for more, but the two rappers exited the stage, never to return.

It seemed like fans would get another chance to see Kanye in action when the superstar DJ duo Jack Ü (aka Skrillex and Diplo) brought him out during their headlining set in the Sahara Tent as “Power” played. But this cameo was also anticlimactic, as Kanye simply stood silently for about 30 seconds before leaving the stage – and leaving the audience in a state of bewilderment. This time, it didn’t seem like technical difficulties or curfews were to blame.

The Last Shadow Puppets Get Lippy

Forget about Kanye and A$AP or Skrillex and Diplo; the most endearing, enduring, and adorable bromance at Coachella was the one between the Rascals’ Miles Kane and Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, who together lead the symphonic, cinematic orch-pop supergroup the Last Shadow Puppets. Their nodding-and-winking rapport is always amusing to behold (check out their in-joke-riddled Yahoo Music interview here), and at Coachella, they took it to an entirely new intimate level. After slinking, swaggering, and circling each other on the Mojave Tent stage in ‘70s lounge-lizard attire, for final song “Standing Next to Me” the two indie-rock lads cuddled up while sharing a microphone, practically mouth-to-mouth, before engaging in a joking peck kiss. It seemed Kane wanted to take things even further, but a sheepish Turner just giggled and backed away. We’ll see if their bromance continues to blossom at Coachella weekend two.