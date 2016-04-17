MKR's 'Whizz Kids' hairy menu mistake

You’d have to be unlucky to find a hair in your meal.

MKR's 'Whizz Kids' hair menu mistake

But for it to happen three times in one night? Now that’s almost comical.

A self-confessed germaphobe, Zana had previously said her pet hate was having hair in her food so she was disgusted when her hubby found a blond strand in his entree.

Then imagine her horror when Zana also found hairs in her main and dessert — she was almost in tears by the end of the evening.

“OK, this is just a joke,” Zana said, pushing the dish away and muttering an expletive.

“I’m sorry but I can’t do this. I don’t know how I can critique food when there’s hair in it.”

The pair ultimately scored the siblings a paltry three bringing their overall score from the contestants to a beatable 19/40.

The country pair started off strong with their goat’s cheese fondant with roast beetroot and port figs and caramelised onion broth with truffle French toast, with both dishes netting nines from the judges.

Mains, however, went down a notch. Manu handed down a six for his beetroot risotto with pan-roasted pheasant, saying the meat was dry, while Pete gave a seven for his lamb sweetbreads with charred cauliflower, which he said was lacking in texture.

Dessert was the biggest flop of all and Mitch and Laura scraped just fives for their two sweet dishes.

With a total score of 60 out of 100, it may be hard for the Whizz Kids to dodge elimination at the end of this round.

