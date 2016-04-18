The Rock's latest message to his baby girl is the cutest

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's baby girl is turning four-months-old and the actor is marking the occasion with a very sweet message.

The Baywatch star posted this cute snap to Instagram with the caption: "I'm always asked - What inspires YOU? My answer's easy and honest...what inspires me the most is always waitin' for me to walk thru my front door when I come home."

He continued, "Happy 4 month birthday Jasmine! One day you'll know just how happy, proud, lucky and blessed you, your sister and your mama make me. You'll also thank me one day for your toughness and your mama's everything else. #HappyBirthdayJas #DaddysLilToughGirl #GratefulMan #Ohana4L."

Is your heart melting yet?

Johnson is also father to a 14-year-old daughter Simone from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.