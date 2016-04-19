Insider reveals Daryl Somers' diva demands on set

Turns out Daryl Somers is a massive diva on set

Sources have revealed that the TV veteran has some pretty lavish demands on the set of his new television show.

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne's diva demands

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o is an 'ice cold diva', say her co-stars

According to a report in Woman's Day magazine, the 64-year-old wanted "lavish catering, $10,000 designer suits, business-class airfares, luxury hotel rooms and his own personal hair and makeup artists flown to Sydney each week."

"He really does think it’s still the ‘80s and that big stars can still demand the world. The production staff fell about laughing," the source told the magazine.

Somers - who is well-known as the former host of Hey Hey It's Saturday - has recently returned to TV screens as the host of hypnotism show You’re Back in the Room.

“The problem with Daryl is he still believes he’s the star he was at the height of his Hey, Hey, fame," the source continues.

"He demands the same perks, pay and star treatment, even though it’s a different world and no network has piles of cash to throw at their stars anymore."

Somers' new show had a rocky start, with unhappy viewers taking to Twitter to slam the program.

I didn't expect much more, but this is the worst thing I have ever seen on tv #yourebackintheroom — Matt Tarrant (@MattTarrant) April 3, 2016

There's 38 mins of my life I'll never get back. Switching off #YoureBackInTheRoom — Melanie Usher (@mjgal) April 3, 2016

#YBITR #yourebackintheroom is on. The best room to get back in now is one without a telly. — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) April 2, 2016

Daryl hit back at his critics, telling Kyle and Jackie O that those who criticised the program were "disenchanted with their own lives".

"Not everyone needs to like the show, that’s fine," he said.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.