Olympic newcomer Kyle Chalmers: ‘Grant Hackett is still my idol'

Olympic hopeful Kyle Chalmers: ‘Grant Hackett still my idol'

Adelaide swimmer and selected Rio 2016 member Kyle Chalmers says he still looks up to Grant Hackett despite the champion's latest boozie breakdown.

The teen is standing by his "idol" and still wants Grant to go to Rio with the team as a mentor.

“Grant Hackett is someone I really look up to," Kyle said at the Australian Olympic Uniforms launch in Sydney on Tuesday.

"He’s still a massive role model for me and I’ll stay in touch with him over the next few months hopefully and we’ll see what happens. He’s a great guy to have around the team I’d love for him to be able to come away with the team and be a mentor for us. (He’s got) so much knowledge.”

Grant, 35, was questioned by Australian Federal Police after he was involved in an altercation with another passenger on a Virgin Australia flight from Adelaide to Melbourne.

It's been reported the Olympian allegedly reached over and 'forcefully' tweaked the nipple of a passenger who had put his seat back too far into Grant's space.

Although the victim says he was "sexually assaulted", witness Grant Collingwood chief executive Gary Pert says the swimmer was not aggressive and merely "tapped" the man in front of him.

Gary also explained he had to help a nearly-incapacitated Grant off the plane and pass him over to be questioned by police.



Grant's life spiralled after he previously retired from top-level swimming in 2008, undergoing rehab in 2014 after seeking help for an addiction to sleeping pills.

He had a messy divorce with Candice Alley and there were also allegations he smashed up his multi-million dollar Melbourne penthouse.

“I seriously and genuinely regret my poor behaviour. I have stuffed up more than once and am working on these issues," Grant said in a statement on Monday.

"It is embarrassing to hear and read the consequences of my actions. I apologise unreservedly to the gentleman on the flight.

"I am trying to make direct contact with him personally. I know I have to front the media and discuss my actions in a more appropriate and accountable way. I just have to sort a few things first so I can be as frank and open as I need to be. I apologise for the inconvenience.”

The Australian Olympic Committee said it has not ruled Grant out as a team mentor in Rio.

The AOC is waiting to hear advice from Swimming Australia.