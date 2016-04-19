Cruz Beckham shows off his singing voice yet again!

Cruz Beckham has been showing off his amazing singing voice yet again!

This time his dad David Beckham shared a clip of his son singing along to the 'cups' song from Pitch Perfect. You know the one...

"Look at my little man go," he captioned on the pic. "Ridiculously cute and the enjoyment in his face whilst doing it just makes us smile."

Recently Victoria Beckham posted a video of her youngest son singing Faith Evans and Twista’s smash hit ‘Hope’ on Instagram.

