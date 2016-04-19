A rare culinary mishap was not enough to stop W.A mother and son Anna and Jordan from nabbing a place in the My Kitchen Rules semi-finals.

Mama knows best! Anna and Jordan through to MKR finals

RELATED: MKR's Carmine and Lauren: 'We've been bluffing'

RELATED: Strategy fails to stop Carmine and Lauren on MKR

The mother-and-son duo received the news they made the top four after serving a spread of dishes to the judges and their fellow teams during the ultimate instant restaurant round.

Anna and Jordan had been flying high throughout the competition, consistently receiving high scores and never having to fight for their lives in a Sudden Death cook-off.

They did not manage to perform quite as well, with bickering and confusion about who was the boss for each dish causing the pair to make mistakes.

Judge Manu chastised Jordan for being too hot-headed with his mother in the kitchen.

“I would never talk to my mum like this,” he scolded the 23-year-old.

But Anna defended her son, saying there were no hard feelings and the banter was normal for them.

There were some stumbles with the texture of both entree dishes, squid with almond tarator and citrus salsa and gnocchi with mushrooms and truffle, which Pete and Manu scored an eight and seven respectively.

The mains netted nines each, with Pete praising the duo for being brave enough to cook a whole suckling pig for one of the dishes and Manu loving the attention to detail in the black and white-striped crab ravioli.

Desserts, however, were not as well-received.

Evans ripped into the rhubarb and ginger bombe Alaska, saying it was “below average” and should not have been left in the freezer for so long. He gave the dish a four.

Feildel was more generous with his score of seven for the vanilla panna cotta with espresso jelly and crostoli, which he said was too dense in texture but still tasted good.

Despite some less than perfect feedback, Anna and Jordan’s final score of 72 out of 100 was better than current last-place holders Mitch and Laura, who received 60 for their efforts earlier this week.

This meant the W.A team was sent straight through to next week’s semi-finals alongside Carmine and Lauren and Tasia and Gracia.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.