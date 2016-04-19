News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removes tattoo after MAFS fails her

Mama knows best! Anna and Jordan through to MKR finals

Jessie Papain
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

A rare culinary mishap was not enough to stop W.A mother and son Anna and Jordan from nabbing a place in the My Kitchen Rules semi-finals.

Mama knows best! Anna and Jordan through to MKR finals

Mama knows best! Anna and Jordan through to MKR finals

RELATED: MKR's Carmine and Lauren: 'We've been bluffing'

RELATED: Strategy fails to stop Carmine and Lauren on MKR

The mother-and-son duo received the news they made the top four after serving a spread of dishes to the judges and their fellow teams during the ultimate instant restaurant round.

Anna and Jordan had been flying high throughout the competition, consistently receiving high scores and never having to fight for their lives in a Sudden Death cook-off.

He's a mummy's boy. Adorable. Source: Seven Network

They did not manage to perform quite as well, with bickering and confusion about who was the boss for each dish causing the pair to make mistakes.

Judge Manu chastised Jordan for being too hot-headed with his mother in the kitchen.

“I would never talk to my mum like this,” he scolded the 23-year-old.

But Anna defended her son, saying there were no hard feelings and the banter was normal for them.

Manu schools Jordan on the right way to talk to your mother. Source: Seven Network

There were some stumbles with the texture of both entree dishes, squid with almond tarator and citrus salsa and gnocchi with mushrooms and truffle, which Pete and Manu scored an eight and seven respectively.

The mains netted nines each, with Pete praising the duo for being brave enough to cook a whole suckling pig for one of the dishes and Manu loving the attention to detail in the black and white-striped crab ravioli.

Desserts, however, were not as well-received.

No explosion for the pair's bomb Alaska. Source: Seven Network

Evans ripped into the rhubarb and ginger bombe Alaska, saying it was “below average” and should not have been left in the freezer for so long. He gave the dish a four.

Feildel was more generous with his score of seven for the vanilla panna cotta with espresso jelly and crostoli, which he said was too dense in texture but still tasted good.

Jordan buckles under the stress. Source: Seven Network

Despite some less than perfect feedback, Anna and Jordan’s final score of 72 out of 100 was better than current last-place holders Mitch and Laura, who received 60 for their efforts earlier this week.

This meant the W.A team was sent straight through to next week’s semi-finals alongside Carmine and Lauren and Tasia and Gracia.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.

Back To Top