Is this the best celebrity impression ever?

Oh-EM-GE!

We think this is the best Owen Wilson impression we've ever heard!

Peter Gilroy posted this video of himself wearing a messy blonde wig to YouTube, and while he doesn't really look like the Hollywood actor - he does sound just like him!

RELATED: Jessica Gomes To Star As Owen Wilson's Love Interest

RELATED: Ben Stiller And Owen Wilson Close The Valentino Show In Zoolander Character

The impersonator randomly burned incense while channelling the Marley and Me star.

We're so impressed!

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.