Are Married At First Sight’s Erin and Bryce still married?

Are Married At First Sight’s Erina and Bryce still married?

After Tuesday night's episode, it looked like Married At First Sight's couple Erin and Bryce were doomed, due to their opposing views on starting a family.

But Erin, 26, may have accidentally spilled that she and Bryce are still very much together, as she uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram still wearing her wedding band.

“Wedding band on?” one follower questioned, while another added, “Yes I don’t know why I didn’t notice that… or maybe it could be another ring.”

“#detectives,” Erin responded cryptically.

Meanwhile, other followers commented on Erin’s ‘baby bump’ leading to speculation that she could be pregnant.

On the last episode of the show, Erin dropped the bombshell that she didn’t plan on having kids.

“'I never really considered children as a serious thing because I just never really pictured my life with kids for some reason,” she revealed.



“I had never really properly considered the idea of having kids because I've never needed to. So I was caught quite off guard.”

“I haven’t decided how I feel about having kids and having a family in the future.”

However, this revelation seemed to raise a red flag with Bryce.

“Erin's answer was a little bit, you know, sort of flagged on my radar. I don't want to be an old father,” he said afterwards.

“I'm sort of almost, I feel like I'm at the next phase of my life. I've done a lot of that stuff.”

