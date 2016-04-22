Ellie Goulding helps gay fan propose to boyfriend

News

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Gig proposals are all the rage these days!

Adele helped a woman propose to her boyfriend in Ireland earlier this year now Ellie Goulding let a guy propose to his boyfriend on stage in California and the audience absolutely loved it.

The proposal in San Jose. Photo: Jake Ryan Instagram @jakeryanduh

The cute proposal went down two weeks ago and was caught on camera by awestruck fans in the crowd.

"Literally the cutest and most magical thing I have experience at any rave, festival or show. It's crazy how much the gay community has changed in just a year. So happy this gay proposal happened at @elliegoulding," concert-goer Jake Ryan wrote in an Instagram post showing a guy down on one knee.

Ellie Goulding. Photo: Getty

Thankfully his partner said yes and the atmosphere in the room was insane.

Watch the videos above to get your hit of love!


