Gig proposals are all the rage these days!

Ellie Goulding helps gay fan propose to boyfriend

RELATED: Adele Twerking At Her Concert Is Everything

RELATED: Worst Proposal Ever? Man Asks His GF To Marry Him After She Accuses Him of Cheating

Adele helped a woman propose to her boyfriend in Ireland earlier this year now Ellie Goulding let a guy propose to his boyfriend on stage in California and the audience absolutely loved it.

The cute proposal went down two weeks ago and was caught on camera by awestruck fans in the crowd.

"Literally the cutest and most magical thing I have experience at any rave, festival or show. It's crazy how much the gay community has changed in just a year. So happy this gay proposal happened at @elliegoulding," concert-goer Jake Ryan wrote in an Instagram post showing a guy down on one knee.

Thankfully his partner said yes and the atmosphere in the room was insane.

Watch the videos above to get your hit of love!