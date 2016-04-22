Louise reveals she didn't 'steal' Blake

Louise Pillidge is continuing her post-breakup media campaign explaining why her and Bachelor bad boy Blake Garvey split up.

Louise reveals what went wrong with Blake

RELATED: Sam Frost's steamy sex confession

RELATED: Sam Frost and Laurina Fleure respond to Bachelor Blake's breakup with Louise

RELATED: Ex-Bachelor Blake Garvey splits from Louise Pillidge

"We couldn't ever celebrate our love," she explained.

Although there love was often painted on social media as being a fairytale Louise now explains that wasn't actually the case.

"Unfortunately there was just too much negativity around it that it lead to the relationship breaking down," Louise said.

The pair - who came under media scrutiny when Blake proposed to Sam Frost on The Bachelor finale, before dumping her for third-runner up Louise weeks later - say the constant attention was a major factor in their decision to part ways.

After 18 months of dating, the pair called time on their relationship, admitting they have been undergoing couples counselling in a bid to save their romance.

"We were walking on eggshells around each other, always trying to say the right thing..." 33-year-old Garvey told ''New Idea'.'

"It was suffocating."

Since this week's announcement Blake and Louise have done a break up photoshoot with New Idea, a sit down interview with Channel Seven's Today Tonight and now The Morning Show.

Louise explained durning her appearance she is still living with Blake in WA and there is no rush to move out.

"We're being very mature about it - I'm all the way over in WA when I'm originally from New South Wales," she said.

The blogger and interior design enthusiast also wanted to remind people she's not a man stealer.

"I say no - he chose me. I didn't steal anything."