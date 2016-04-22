Authorities release Prince’s 911 call

RELATED: Songs You (Probably) Didn't Realise Prince Wrote For Other Artists

Authorities have released the 911 call for Prince ahead of paramedics arriving at the scene.

An unnamed male called from the popstar’s residence requesting paramedics to come to the Paisely Park $10 million mansion in Minnesota.

RELATED: Prince Was Treated For Drug Overdose Before His Death, Sources Report

RELATED: Prince Rushed To Hospital

RELATED: Prince Brings The House Down At State Theatre

“People are just distraught here”, TMZ quotes the panicked man saying after finding Prince unconscious.

“We’re at Prince’s house. The person is dead here.”

Bizarrely, the caller did not know the address for help to go to and had to get it from another person in the room.

In the released audio, the dispatcher is heard putting out the call after the singer was discovered unresponsive in his elevator.

RELATED: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Prince

“A male down, not breathing,” he says.

Six minutes later, emergency crew arrived and began working on the pop star, but he was declared dead 18 minutes later.

PHOTOS: Prince's Best Fashion Looks

It has emerged that Prince was treated for a drug overdose six days before his death.

Multiple sources have told TMZ that Prince was rushed to a hospital on Saturday, where doctors gave him a "save shot" typically administered to counteract the effects of an opiate (drugs with morphine-like effects).

RELATED: Prince And The Greatest Super Bowl Performance EVER

At the time sources said the singer was rushed to hospital for the flu.

The website say doctors had advised Prince to stay in the hospital for 24 hours but his people demanded a private room, and when they were told that wasn't possible, the singer was released three hours after arriving and flew home.

Last Saturday, the star’s private jet was forced to make an unscheduled landing after his health declined. He spent three hours in hospital for before being sent home.

The official cause of Prince’s death is unknown.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.